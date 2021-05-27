City Guide
25 bikes donated to WFISD Head Start students

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - 25 lucky Wichita Falls ISD students got their very own bikes on Wednesday, completely free of charge.

Those bikes came from the Wichita Falls Fire Department, who had them leftover from Operation Santa Claus because the community was so generous.

The fire department partnered with Head Start in the WFISD to get those bikes to kids. Teachers from 25 classrooms each picked a kid in their class who didn’t have a ride of their own.

“It’s an amazing feeling to be able to do something like this, especially at the end of the year when they will be at home and able to use the bicycle with their family,” said Letita Willis, Farris Early Childhood Center principal.

The WFFD gave Head Start 70 bikes in total, with about half of them going to kids on Wednesday.

“Without the community donating these bikes to us every year, I mean we couldn’t do it anyways,” said Trent Mays, WFFD captain. “This is the community that supports us as they always do and we’re giving back through the fire department and Operation Santa Claus.”

United Regional, the Emergency Nurses Association, and the North Texas Regional Advisory Council all got in on the giving by donating helmets and other protective gear for those kids to enjoy their new bikes safely.

Head Start serves three and four-year-old students who are at risk. The Early Childhood Center and Head Start are in need of community partners and are looking for people who can help for next year.

You can get on the WFISD website or call (940) 235-4303 if you are interested.

