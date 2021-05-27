BHS Powerlifter headed to USA Powerlifting championship

BURKBURNETT, Texas (KAUZ) - Wednesday was just about keeping Casyn Little’s muscles warmed up before she leaves her Burkburnett gym for the USA Powerlifting High School Nationals in Aurora, Colorado.

Just two years ago, her warm-up weight now was the max she could lift.

“The first meet I ever went to and I look at my numbers and I’m like ‘oh my god that was so easy’ compared to what I lift now so I feel like what I missed in my last competition or what I found hard in my last competition is going to push me to be better,” Little said.

“First few days with me, she was a different girl then,” Lorenzo Barnes, her coach, said “she’s grown a lot maturity-wise and in the weight room. I mean she’s very strong now and she’s worked for everything she has.”

Barnes has been Little’s coach for the last two years, coaching her from her first high school meet and encouraging her to lift competitively.

“It’s one thing to say it’s another thing to train and develop your work ethic to be the best. Anyone here can say she’s in the gym every day. 3:30 p.m. every day,” he said, “whether there’s a crowd here or she’s by herself she’s going to lift. She’s going to get better. She’s going to work on her technique and form and ultimately what makes her a nationally ranked lifter.”

Within her first year lifting Little was ranked number one in the state of Texas and now sits number three in the nation.

When she found out she had been ranked that high she “was in class and almost started crying.”

But now the tears are gone, the nerves are shaken off and Little’s ready to add another medal to her collection.

“I’m super excited. I can’t wait. I’m so stoked. I’m hoping that I can get first,” Little said, “I’m ready to win.”

Little takes to the mat for her competition Saturday at 5 p.m.

