Couples are jumping the broom again after a year of COVID-19

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - With more vaccinations every day and summer just around the corner that means the return of family vacations, back yard b-b-q’s, and jumping the broom.

Like many of us know not all brides are the same some want a traditional wedding in a church others may want to feel the sand between their toes with a beach wedding but one thing that all brides never expected ..is having to wait a entire year before saying i do to the love of their life.

“They got engaged in the middle of the pandemic and then just sort of put their life on pause,” said Laura Mayfield owner of Mayfield Events.

Laura Mayfield has been helping brides plan their special day for seven years from making sure place settings are perfect to helping dad’s get in just the right spot to walk their daughters down the aisle. However when COVID -19 hit that all stopped.

“By the next weekend which was the 21st everything had either been post poned or cancelled,” said Mayfield.

Mayfield started having small 10-15 guest weddings in May something some couples are still asking for in some of the 23 weddings she has on the books right now.

“So it’s just that we’re ready to get married we’re ready to move on with our lives we’ve adjusted our expectations,” said Mayfield.

Laura says the time off allowed her to create a resource system for her brides and grooms to be something she’s been planning to do for years but never had the time until last year.

“So it took what use to be where we would take thirty forty five minutes to answer a question now it’s just a click on this link,” said Mayfield.

Dottie Hoover who helps brides say yes to the dress says her business was declared non-essential .

I wasn’t able to open up until June and now I’m taking on fifteen to twenty brides a week,” said Dottie Hoover Owner of Isn’t She Lovely Boutique.

In just three months she lost $50,000 in profit but credits social media for keeping her business alive.

“I was like people are still going to get married even if it might not be as grandious as what you were thinking. I just wanted to keep reminding people don’t give up on small businesses I am coming back and I’m coming back full steam ahead,” said Hoover.

Hoover only has four people in her shop at a time and enjoys giving the bride and her party her undivided time and attention.

“ We are all looking for something brighter in the future we all want happiness and to move on,’ said Hoover.

Laura also says brides are ready to get married sooner rather than later and she just got a wedding that will be planned in less than three months instead of the normal 14 months many take to plan that special day.

