City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

CVS offering vacations, prizes for COVID-19 vaccinations

CVS is offering incentives for those who get the COVID-19 vaccine.
CVS is offering incentives for those who get the COVID-19 vaccine.(Source: CNN/file)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 7:54 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOONSOCKET, R.I. — CVS Health is betting a chance to win a trip to the Super Bowl, a Bermuda vacation or cash prizes will bring in more customers for COVID-19 vaccinations.

The drugstore chain officials say they’ll launch a sweepstakes on June 1 with weekly drawings and more than 1,000 potential prizes for customers who get shots through CVS or register for them. Other prizes include cash giveaways, Target gift cards, trips to Miami and stays in Wyndham hotels.

Customers ages 18 and older can enter the sweepstakes, which will run until July 10.

The CVS Health announcement comes as the pace of vaccinations begins to lag nationally, and several states have created lottery prizes to entice residents to get shots.

President Joe Biden has set a goal of delivering at least one dose of vaccine to 70% of adult Americans by July 4 and fully vaccinating at least 160 million by then.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

P-EBT (WVDHHR)
Second round of P-EBT approved for Texas kids
Officers said the suspect gave them a fake ID before running from them, and at one point,...
One arrested after shooting at Comanche Nation police
‘Hello Again’ owners purchase the World’s Littlest Skyscraper
‘Hello Again’ owners purchase the World’s Littlest Skyscraper
Students denied entry to prom over shoes
Students denied entry to prom over shoes
Lake in Bowie approaching flood level

Latest News

FILE - Hiring signs are posted outside a gas station in Cranberry Township, Butler County, Pa.,...
US jobless claims fall to 406,000, a new pandemic low
In this April 20, 2021, file photo, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., talks after...
GOP set to block Jan. 6 panel, stoking Senate filibuster fight
Three police officers were injured in a shooting while responding to a call about a suicidal...
Suspect in custody after 3 officers shot in suburban Dallas
First Alert Weather Day
Severe storms are possible this evening