‘Hello Again’ owners purchase the World’s Littlest Skyscraper

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Jan and Mike Saville took over the World’s Littlest Skyscraper six years ago. After years of renting the building and adding a posh consignment shop, called “Hello Again,” to the historic structure, the couple waited patiently to purchase the building.

The Savilles were finally able to become the new owners of The World’s Littlest Skyscraper and the Newby McMahon Building on Tuesday.

“We closed on it yesterday. We have rented the building for six years and we wanted to buy it but it didn’t become available until just recently, and so we’ve been caretakers of it for the last six years,” Jan Saville said.

The Savilles have travelers from around the world come to their shop to tour the World’s Littlest Skyscraper. The tour is free, and guests are welcomed to walk up the four stories to see a nice view of downtown Wichita Falls. Jan Saville said her farthest traveler was from New Zealand.

Long-time resident David Dickermen said that people should come out to see the staple building.

“We have to show everybody....’hey this is one of our staples! It’s world-known that it’s there and go take a look at it! Take pictures of it,’“ said Dickermen.

The World’s Littlest Skyscraper is located in Downtown Wichita Falls at 511 7th St. The building was built in 1919 and was designed to be 40 stories tall by developer J.D. McMahon.

McMahon convinced investors to support his idea, selling them on the fact that the building would be tall enough to oversee Downtown Wichita Falls. Once the construction was complete, the building was only four stories tall, not 40 stories tall. This is because the building was designed in inches instead of feet.

