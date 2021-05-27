Hotter’N Hell Hundred mural on Scott Avenue gets repainted

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - After not having Hotter’N Hell Hundred last year due to COVID, the race is on again this fall.

Muralist Ralph Stearns took it into his own hands to repaint the incredible mural on the Hotter’N Hell building downtown.

He has been painting since graduating from Midwestern State University in 1981. It took him weeks to complete it but said it was worth every second.

“I’ve got 11 murals here in Wichita Falls and it’s my desire to enhance the art culture of Wichita Falls and to make Wichita Falls a more beautiful and more interesting and exciting place to live with my art,” said Stearns.

The original mural was done by Steve Grey, who does the posters for the event each year. Stearns said he was excited when he got the okay to repaint it and can not wait for everyone to see it during the event later this year.

