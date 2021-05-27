City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Police investigating early Thursday morning shooting in Wichita Falls

Police say this does not appear to be connected to a shooting that happened Tuesday night.
Police say this does not appear to be connected to a shooting that happened Tuesday night.(Associated Press (custom credit) | AP)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -Wichita Falls police are investigating a shooting that happened overnight.

It happened Thursday morning around 12:30 in the 1300 block of Central Freeway East.

Police say they got to the scene to find a man who had been shot in the right bicep.

He told investigators that he had won a gift card earlier in the night and was approached by two men who then asked if he wanted to hang out.

He then followed them to Central Freeway East where the two men got into his car and began to attack him before taking off in an early 2000s dark green SUV and driving off.

The victim told police he got out of his car and began to follow them when the man in the passenger seat of the SUV shot at him out of the window as they drove off.

He was taken to a hospital and is expected to recover.

Police say this does not appear to be connected to a shooting that happened Tuesday night.

The suspects at this time have not been identified.

If you know anything about the suspect, you’re asked to call police at (940) 720-5000 or Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

P-EBT (WVDHHR)
Second round of P-EBT approved for Texas kids
Officers said the suspect gave them a fake ID before running from them, and at one point,...
One arrested after shooting at Comanche Nation police
‘Hello Again’ owners purchase the World’s Littlest Skyscraper
‘Hello Again’ owners purchase the World’s Littlest Skyscraper
Students denied entry to prom over shoes
Students denied entry to prom over shoes
Lake in Bowie approaching flood level

Latest News

(Source: AP)
Wichita Falls police investigate shooting at Kemp and Avenue E
First Alert Weather Day
Severe storms are possible this evening
weather
Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day
With more vaccinations every day and summer just around the corner that means the return of...
Couples are jumping the broom again after a year of COVID-19