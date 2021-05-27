Police investigating early Thursday morning shooting in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -Wichita Falls police are investigating a shooting that happened overnight.

It happened Thursday morning around 12:30 in the 1300 block of Central Freeway East.

Police say they got to the scene to find a man who had been shot in the right bicep.

He told investigators that he had won a gift card earlier in the night and was approached by two men who then asked if he wanted to hang out.

He then followed them to Central Freeway East where the two men got into his car and began to attack him before taking off in an early 2000s dark green SUV and driving off.

The victim told police he got out of his car and began to follow them when the man in the passenger seat of the SUV shot at him out of the window as they drove off.

He was taken to a hospital and is expected to recover.

Police say this does not appear to be connected to a shooting that happened Tuesday night.

The suspects at this time have not been identified.

If you know anything about the suspect, you’re asked to call police at (940) 720-5000 or Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888.

