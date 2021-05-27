City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Severe storms are possible this evening

By Garrett James
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Thursday, we have a First Alert Weather Day. We are anticipating strong to severe storms in part of our area. We are anticipating the strongest of the storms to have large hail and strong winds. The hail could reach up to baseball size, and the winds could reach 60 to 80 mph. There is a low but not zero threat for tornadoes. Same for flooding. The high for today will be warm. We will have a high of 90 with partly cloudy skies. We will continue to see storms into the overnight hours. Some of these storms will be strong to severe. However, by sunrise on Friday, the severe weather threat should be over. A cold front will push through by Friday, cooling us off. Friday, we will have a high of 77 with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Saturday, we look to lose our rain chances. However, it is only for the day that we will lose them.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

P-EBT (WVDHHR)
Second round of P-EBT approved for Texas kids
Officers said the suspect gave them a fake ID before running from them, and at one point,...
One arrested after shooting at Comanche Nation police
‘Hello Again’ owners purchase the World’s Littlest Skyscraper
‘Hello Again’ owners purchase the World’s Littlest Skyscraper
Students denied entry to prom over shoes
Students denied entry to prom over shoes
Lake in Bowie approaching flood level

Latest News

weather
Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day
Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day.
Strong to severe storms possible Thursday night
KAUZ Full Forecast
KAUZ Full Forecast
KSWO Weather - 08/08/20 with Jacob Dickey
Strong storms are possible tomorrow night