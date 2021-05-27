City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Severe Thunderstorm Threats

By Ken Johnson
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A line of severe storms will develop along a cold front this evening, quickly moving through the area. Strong winds and some hail will be possible with the stronger storms. The line will be south of us on Friday but more storms could redevelop in the afternoon. Temperatures will be unseasonably cool into the weekend and Memorial Day. Expect highs in the 70s with lows in the 50s.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

P-EBT (WVDHHR)
Second round of P-EBT approved for Texas kids
Officers said the suspect gave them a fake ID before running from them, and at one point,...
One arrested after shooting at Comanche Nation police
‘Hello Again’ owners purchase the World’s Littlest Skyscraper
‘Hello Again’ owners purchase the World’s Littlest Skyscraper
Fairmont woman charged with DWI after falsely reporting children fell through ice
WFPD SWAT team executes “high risk” narcotics search warrant
(Source: AP)
Wichita Falls police investigate shooting at Kemp and Avenue E

Latest News

A Line of Severe Storms
A Line of Severe Storms
First Alert Weather Day
Severe storms are possible this evening
weather
Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day
Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day.
Strong to severe storms possible Thursday night