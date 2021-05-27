Severe Thunderstorm Threats

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A line of severe storms will develop along a cold front this evening, quickly moving through the area. Strong winds and some hail will be possible with the stronger storms. The line will be south of us on Friday but more storms could redevelop in the afternoon. Temperatures will be unseasonably cool into the weekend and Memorial Day. Expect highs in the 70s with lows in the 50s.

