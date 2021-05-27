City Guide
WFPD SWAT team executes “high risk” narcotics search warrant

Fairmont woman charged with DWI after falsely reporting children fell through ice
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department SWAT team executed a “high risk” narcotics search warrant on Thursday.

It happened in the 600 block of Burnett Street and one person has reportedly been detained.

Officers said there is no danger to the public related to this incident.

This is a developing story. Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.

