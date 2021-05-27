WFPD SWAT team executes “high risk” narcotics search warrant

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department SWAT team executed a “high risk” narcotics search warrant on Thursday.

It happened in the 600 block of Burnett Street and one person has reportedly been detained.

Officers said there is no danger to the public related to this incident.

