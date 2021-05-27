City Guide
Wichita Falls police investigate shooting at Kemp and Avenue E

(Source: AP)(AP)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 9:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls police are investigating a shooting.

Police say around 11 p.m. Tuesday, when a man was shot in the leg near the intersection of Kemp Boulevard and Avenue E.

The victim told police he was walking by a parking lot behind an apartment complex in the 1500 block of Kemp when a bald black man around 6 feet tall sitting in a black Suburban started yelling at him.

He told officers he kept walking while the suspect continued yelling at him, eventually pulling out a gun from his jacket and firing one shot at him.

The victim was shot in the leg and is expected to recover.

He says the suspect walked away in an alleyway but he saw the Suburban drive off.

He told police he did not know the suspect.

If you know anything about the suspect, you’re asked to call police at (940) 720-5000 or Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888.

