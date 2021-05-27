City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Woman in racist Central Park confrontation sues over firing

Amy Cooper, the white woman who was widely condemned and fired after a videotaped dispute with...
Amy Cooper, the white woman who was widely condemned and fired after a videotaped dispute with a Black man in Central Park over an unleashed dog, has filed a lawsuit against her former employer.((Source: Gray News))
By Associated Press
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - The white woman who was widely condemned and fired after a videotaped dispute with a Black man in Central Park over an unleashed dog has filed a lawsuit against her former employer.

Amy Cooper is accusing Franklin Templeton of not doing an investigation before terminating her because of her race and gender.

In her federal lawsuit, Cooper says it wasn’t racism that led her to call police but fear and the company would have known that with an investigation. She says an investigation would have been done if she were not a white woman.

The company calls her claims baseless.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

P-EBT (WVDHHR)
Second round of P-EBT approved for Texas kids
Officers said the suspect gave them a fake ID before running from them, and at one point,...
One arrested after shooting at Comanche Nation police
It was last spotted on the 1100 block of Rosemary Drive in Wichita Falls around 8 p.m. on...
Wichita Falls police search for stolen bike
Students denied entry to prom over shoes
Students denied entry to prom over shoes
‘Hello Again’ owners purchase the World’s Littlest Skyscraper
‘Hello Again’ owners purchase the World’s Littlest Skyscraper

Latest News

Officers respond to a shooting at a San Jose light rail railyard on Wednesday. Multiple deaths...
Authorities ID 8 victims of California railyard shooting
With more vaccinations every day and summer just around the corner that means the return of...
Couples are jumping the broom again after a year of COVID-19
25 WFISD students receive free bikes
25 bikes donated to WFISD Head Start students
Hotter’N Hell Hundred mural on Scott Avenue gets repainted
Hotter’N Hell Hundred mural on Scott Avenue gets repainted