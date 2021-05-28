City Guide
Burkburnett ISD summer meals program starting June 1

.
.(Burkburnett ISD Facebook page)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BURKBURNETT, Texas (KAUZ) - Burkburnett ISD Child Nutrition’s summer meal program will start on June 1.

Children ages 1-18 will be served free breakfast and lunch at two locations this year.

Burkburnett Middle School cafeteria:

  • June 1 to June 30
  • Breakfast at 7:30 a.m. to 8 a.m.
  • Lunch from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

IC Evans Elementary School cafeteria:

  • June 7 to June 24
  • Breakfast at 7:30 a.m. to 8 a.m.
  • Lunch from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Any questions should be directed to the Child Nutrition Office at (940) 569-0061 from Monday to Thursday.

