Burkburnett ISD summer meals program starting June 1

BURKBURNETT, Texas (KAUZ) - Burkburnett ISD Child Nutrition’s summer meal program will start on June 1.

Children ages 1-18 will be served free breakfast and lunch at two locations this year.

Burkburnett Middle School cafeteria:

June 1 to June 30

Breakfast at 7:30 a.m. to 8 a.m.

Lunch from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

IC Evans Elementary School cafeteria:

June 7 to June 24

Breakfast at 7:30 a.m. to 8 a.m.

Lunch from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Any questions should be directed to the Child Nutrition Office at (940) 569-0061 from Monday to Thursday.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.