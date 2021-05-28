Camp Fire North Texas delays swimming pool program

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Organizers at Camp Fire North Texas are excited about kicking off their Swimming Pool program next weekend.

Normally it would start on Memorial Day weekend, but the program has been delayed by one week due to mechanical issues. The new start date is scheduled for next Saturday and Sunday at 1 p.m.

Their Day Camp starts Monday, June 7 and ends three weeks later on June 25.

Camp Fire North Texas is also hiring Camp Counselors and pool staff.

Those who are interested should call (940)-322-5209, or visit their office at 2414 9th Street.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.