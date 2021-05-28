City Guide
City of Vernon building first splash park

By Tanner Deleon
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 9:33 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
VERNON, Texas (KAUZ) - Summer is around the corner, which means there will be plenty of water activities in the coming months.

Vernon is building its first splash park.

Construction is already underway.

Kraftsman Commercial Playgrounds and Water Parks has received more than 10,000 views since the announcement was first made. The community says they are ready for it to be finished.

The project is in the middle of town and has already received a lot of attention.

“We chose Allingham Park, which is central Vernon, therefore it is very accessible to the community” said Vernon mayor Pam Gosline. “It has just been awesome because it will be a place where children can go and play. It is very safe because there is no deep water.”

They expect to have the splash pad finished by the end of June but say it will all depend on the weather in the coming weeks.

