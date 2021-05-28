‘Forever’ Horse Statue restored after vandalism

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A replacement statue is now up in front of McNiel Middle School in honor of Lauren Landavazo and Makayla Smith.

After the first statue was stolen back in October, the community came together, raised money, a and designed another statue bigger than the first. A plaque was placed in front of the horse along with flowers. Lauren’s parents attended the memorial in honor of their daughter.

“Coming together helping each other helps us carry on our daughters legacy that’s important...love empathy and compassion...doing anything you can to help people so,” said Bethany Tolley, the woman who organized the statue replacement. “I think that people came together to make this happen epitomizes why we call this place home.”

The Landavazos said their daughter was positive and always helped others.

