City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

‘Forever’ Horse Statue restored after vandalism

By Chantale Belefanti and KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 8:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A replacement statue is now up in front of McNiel Middle School in honor of Lauren Landavazo and Makayla Smith.

After the first statue was stolen back in October, the community came together, raised money, a and designed another statue bigger than the first. A plaque was placed in front of the horse along with flowers. Lauren’s parents attended the memorial in honor of their daughter.

“Coming together helping each other helps us carry on our daughters legacy that’s important...love empathy and compassion...doing anything you can to help people so,” said Bethany Tolley, the woman who organized the statue replacement. “I think that people came together to make this happen epitomizes why we call this place home.”

The Landavazos said their daughter was positive and always helped others.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

P-EBT (WVDHHR)
Second round of P-EBT approved for Texas kids
WFPD SWAT team executes “high risk” narcotics search warrant
WFPD SWAT team executes “high risk” narcotics search warrant
‘Hello Again’ owners purchase the World’s Littlest Skyscraper
‘Hello Again’ owners purchase the World’s Littlest Skyscraper
(Source: AP)
Wichita Falls police investigate shooting at Kemp and Avenue E
Police say this does not appear to be connected to a shooting that happened Tuesday night.
Police investigating early Thursday morning shooting in Wichita Falls

Latest News

The city of Vernon is in the process of building its first splash pad.
City of Vernon building first splash park
The city of Vernon is in the process of building its first splash pad.
City of Vernon building splash pad
TxDOT, WFPD unveil Click it or Ticket billboard
TxDOT, WFPD unveil Click it or Ticket billboard
millions of people have been vaccinated already but for some there are still some serious side...
WF health experts weigh in on possible COVID-19 vaccines heart issues