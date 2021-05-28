City Guide
Fort Hood soldier arrested in death of a baby in Arizona

Khairee Patton, 21, was taken into custody Tuesday at Fort Hood.
Khairee Patton, 21, was taken into custody Tuesday at Fort Hood.
By Associated Press
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 8:14 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) - Police in Tempe  have arrested an Army soldier in connection with the 2019 death of his former girlfriend’s baby.

They say Khairee Patton was taken into custody Tuesday at Fort Hood in Texas where he’s based. Authorities say Patton was booked into the Bell County jail as he awaits extradition to Arizona on suspicion of second-degree murder, child abuse and failure to provide care.

Police were called to a Tempe hospital in January 2019 about an unresponsive 13-month-old child who arrived in critical condition and died. The child’s mother had gone to work, leaving Patton to watch him.

Investigators say Patton reported the baby hit his head on a stereo at the home.

Doctors said the injuries didn’t seem consistent an accident and appeared to be caused by abuse.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

