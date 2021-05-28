Joe Golding retires from Old High after 31 years

City Guide
By Emily Bjorklund
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - He spent his entire life on the Wichita Falls High School basketball court, first as a player and then as the Lady Coyotes Basketball coach.

This week, after 31 years, Joe Golding is stepping off the court and into retirement.

On Thursday, on the same court that raised him Golding was surrounded by friends, family, old teammates and former players as he celebrated his retirement.

Golding said his favorite memory as a player was when his football team won district his senior year. As a coach, though, he says there are too many great years to narrow it down.

As far as the legacy he’s leaving behind, he said it’s simple: “have fun and make memories. It’s been the motto for thirty years.”

In his 19 seasons with the Lady Coyotes, Golding amassed a total record of 337-189. He said now his focus is completely on spending time with his grandkids.

