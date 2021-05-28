‘Mane Event Horse’ unveiled at Hospice of WF

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Hospice of Wichita Falls unveiled the newest member of their family, the “Mane Event Horse.”

That horse was paid for by 90 For Dad, a cycling event that has been raising money for Hospice for more than a decade. It was founded by Dail Neely, whose parents Hospice cared for in their last few years.

This horse is a sign of appreciation to the caregivers there who sometimes felt as close as family.

“Just excited to see it, just excited to see Sherry’s creation and tribute to both Hospice and our cycling community here,” said Neely.

“This is a great way for us to remember the 90 For Dad bike ride and to have a symbol of the horse outside of Hospice of Wichita Falls,” said Alisa Echols, executive director of Hospice of Wichita Falls.

90 For Dad has raised over $250,000 dollars for Hospice over 13 years.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.