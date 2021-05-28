New neighborhood being built in north Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A new neighborhood is being built in North Wichita Falls on the west side of Loop 11 near U.S. 287.

The land, formerly owned by Hawk Ridge Golf Course, is now owned by Bluestone Partners, LLC. who has plans to build an estimated 300 family homes, according to Councilmen Steve Jackson. Jackson, who serves District 5, is excited for the expansion and said Wichita Falls has reached it’s maxed capacity for residents.

“The city limits is just about maxed out everywhere and it’s time for them to start building on the north side. We got a lot of land, a lot of farmland, a lot of vacant areas where they can build here in District 5,” explains Jackson.

Although Jackson can not confirm when the new neighborhood will be under construction, he hopes the residents of Wichita Falls will gravitate to the area to purchase land which he believes in return will keep taxes low.

“It may be where we can get to the point we can work on the taxes and with more people coming in, more homes being built, that we can lower the tax rate,” said Jackson.

