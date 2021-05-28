One arrested after WFPD executes “high risk” search warrant

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department SWAT team arrested one person Thursday after executing a “high risk” search warrant in the 600 block of Burnett Street.

Tommy Latham was arrested on a theft charge after officers seized two stolen motorcycles, a handgun, and a small amount of marijuana during the search.

The operation was a joint investigation involving the WFPD Crimes Against Property Unit, Gang Task Force, Organized Crime Unit, and the Tactical Unit.

Latham is being charged with theft over $2,500 but under $30,000. His bond has been set at $10,000 and he remains in the Wichita County Jail.

