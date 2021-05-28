City Guide
Oscar is looking for a forever home

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Paige Morgan with Wichita Falls Animal Services joined Tila Grant in studio to introduce a new furry friend looking for a forever home.

Oscar has been in the shelter for around three months now.

The Wichita Falls Animal Services Center is located at 1207 Hatton Road.

You have to be at least 18 years old to adopt an animal through the center.

Their adoption fee is $40, and it includes basic vaccinations as well as flea and tick prevention, deworming, microchip and a city license.

