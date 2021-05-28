City Guide
Sears Homestore grand opening happening Friday

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - While there’s still a chance for storms on Friday, they shouldn’t be big enough to keep the Comanche Nation First Alert Tracker away from Sears Homestore in Wichita Falls.

Sears Homestore will be celebrating their grand opening.

The tracker, along with the First Alert Weather team, will be at the corner of Lydia Drive and K Mart drive across from Hobby Lobby for the event.

