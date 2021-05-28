TxDOT, WFPD unveil Click it or Ticket billboard

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department unveiled their “Click it or Ticket” PSA billboard in time for the start of the summer travel season.

The massive sign is a reminder to drivers to buckle up or be faced with up to $200 in fines, and potentially risking their lives when they don’t.

“If you throw everything out like DUI’s and bad weather, where people get in wrecks and die, if you throw all that out... the one thing that you can do to save your life is to buckle up,” said Adele Lewis, TXDOT Wichita Falls public information officer. “It’s that easy to save your own life.”

“We just want everybody to be safe and enjoy their fellowship with friends and family and get to their destination safely,” said Officer Brian Masterson of the Wichita Falls Police Department.

Texas has had a daily death on roads for the last 20 years, and the hope is they can end that streak with campaigns like Click It or Ticket.

It lasts from Monday, May 24 to Sunday, June 6.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.