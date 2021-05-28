City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

TxDOT, WFPD unveil Click it or Ticket billboard

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 8:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department unveiled their “Click it or Ticket” PSA billboard in time for the start of the summer travel season.

The massive sign is a reminder to drivers to buckle up or be faced with up to $200 in fines, and potentially risking their lives when they don’t.

“If you throw everything out like DUI’s and bad weather, where people get in wrecks and die, if you throw all that out... the one thing that you can do to save your life is to buckle up,” said Adele Lewis, TXDOT Wichita Falls public information officer. “It’s that easy to save your own life.”

“We just want everybody to be safe and enjoy their fellowship with friends and family and get to their destination safely,” said Officer Brian Masterson of the Wichita Falls Police Department.

Texas has had a daily death on roads for the last 20 years, and the hope is they can end that streak with campaigns like Click It or Ticket.

It lasts from Monday, May 24 to Sunday, June 6.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

P-EBT (WVDHHR)
Second round of P-EBT approved for Texas kids
WFPD SWAT team executes “high risk” narcotics search warrant
WFPD SWAT team executes “high risk” narcotics search warrant
‘Hello Again’ owners purchase the World’s Littlest Skyscraper
‘Hello Again’ owners purchase the World’s Littlest Skyscraper
(Source: AP)
Wichita Falls police investigate shooting at Kemp and Avenue E
Police say this does not appear to be connected to a shooting that happened Tuesday night.
Police investigating early Thursday morning shooting in Wichita Falls

Latest News

The city of Vernon is in the process of building its first splash pad.
City of Vernon building first splash park
The city of Vernon is in the process of building its first splash pad.
City of Vernon building splash pad
"Forever" horse statue restored after vandalism
‘Forever’ Horse Statue restored after vandalism
millions of people have been vaccinated already but for some there are still some serious side...
WF health experts weigh in on possible COVID-19 vaccines heart issues