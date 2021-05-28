WF health experts weigh in on possible COVID-19 vaccines heart issues

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Almost all age groups are now eligible to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and while millions have already been vaccinated, some are experiencing some serious side effects.

Side effects and risks that have been seen include blood clots with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and just recently, Myocarditis seen in teens and young adults. However, when it comes down to the numbers, health experts said those cases are few and far in between.

“Immunologically, everybody is going to react differently and those that react with the severest of the adverse effects are probably genetically pre-disposed,” said Dr. Robert McBroom, medical director of the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District.

Last week, the CDC started looking into at least 55 cases of Myocarditis, which causes inflammation of the heart and has experts and families wondering whether or not COVID-19 vaccines are to blame.

“I’ve seen a whole lot of Myocarditis and it is more common in young children that get some of the common spring-summer Entro viruses. The most common would be Echo and and Coxsackie virus and they’re MRNA just like COVID,” said Dr. McBroom.

Health experts suggest individuals do their own research and look into past family medical history to make the best decision.

“Either a kid that’s already had a light grade of Myocarditis in the past or may have coincidentally developed a true infectious Myocarditis and the immune response to the vaccine just enhanced the immune response to that virus,” said Dr. McBroom.

He said he still stands by what he said five months ago when shots first arrived in Wichita County.

“I think that the benefits outweigh those risks, it’s just to be expected. There’s no way to make them 100 percent safe,” said Dr. McBroom.

Staff at the health district said they are moving forward with getting kids vaccinated and they are eager to give all 1,170 doses.

“We’re now having to order our vaccines and there’s a two week lag between the time you order them and you receive it so we should be getting those in next week,” said Lou Kreidler, Health Director of the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District.

Right now, the county only has 30 people signed up under the age of 18 who want to get a shot. However, Kreidler is hoping that those numbers increase before students head back into the classroom.

“We’ll be able to educate parents and push vaccines, so when the child goes back to school they’ll be fully vaccinated,” said Kreidler.

The CDC said the most common symptoms of Myocarditis is shortness of breath or chest pain, and parents should seek medical attention if their child begins complaining.

