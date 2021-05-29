City Guide
3,000 flags to be placed on fallen soldiers’ graves for Memorial Day

By Brayden Headrick and KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Small flags like the ones at Crestview Cemetery will soon mark over 3,000 graves of fallen soldiers.

The Memorial Day flag placing gets underway early Monday morning at the cemetery off of Highway 79.

It’s at 7 a.m. and everyone, including the youth, is encouraged to come out and take part. Organizers are excited to get the event back going after the pandemic brought plans to a halt last year.

“Just being able to honor those who have passed and who served our country, and paid the ultimate sacrifice,” said Lynn Dytton, location manager at the Hampton Vaughan Crestview Memorial Park. “It’s really an honor to do that.”

An evening ceremony put on by American Legion will follow at 6 p.m. Don’t miss out on a chance to spend memorial day in a good way!

