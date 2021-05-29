Cooler temps stick around

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - We finally get a break from the rain today and the rest of this evening looks just perfect. We will have a high near 80 with partly cloudy skies. Sunday looks to be mostly cloudy with a high in the mid 70′s. Rain chances return as well, we could see a scattered shower or two develop around lunchtime before a line of thunderstorms looks to push through in the late evening. Memorial Day rain chances increase with thunderstorms possible throughout the day. After Monday rain chances start to taper off and remain slim into next weekend.

