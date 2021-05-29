City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

‘Love Boat,’ ‘Mary Tyler Moore’ star Gavin MacLeod dies at 90

Actors Gavin MacLeod, right, and Georgia Engel take part in a panel discussion on the PBS...
Actors Gavin MacLeod, right, and Georgia Engel take part in a panel discussion on the PBS special "Betty White: First Lady of Television" during the 2018 Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour at the Beverly Hilton, Tuesday, July 31, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif.(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Television actor Gavin MacLeod of “The Love Boat” and “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” has died. He was 90.

MacLeod died early Saturday, his nephew, Mark See, told Variety. MacLeod’s health had been poor recently but no cause of death was given, the trade publication reported.

MacLeod achieved stardom as Murray Slaughter, the sardonic TV news writer on the 1970s comedy “The Mary Tyler Moore Show.”

He went to a lead role, and bigger fame, as the cheerful Capt. Stubing on “The Love Boat.” Early in his career, he was featured on “McHale’s Navy” from 1962 to 1964 as seaman Joseph “Happy” Haines.

His movie credits included “Kelly’s Heroes,” “The Sand Pebbles,” “The Sword of Ali Baba,” “War Hunt” and “The Crime Busters.” Among his more recent TV credits were “Touched By An Angel,” “JAG” and “The King of Queens.”

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

P-EBT (WVDHHR)
Second round of P-EBT approved for Texas kids
WFPD SWAT team executes “high risk” narcotics search warrant
One arrested after WFPD executes “high risk” search warrant
Sears Homestore grand opening happening Friday
Sears Homestore grand opening happening Friday
WFPD SWAT team executes “high risk” narcotics search warrant
WFPD SWAT team executes “high risk” narcotics search warrant
New Neighborhood in North Wichita Falls
New neighborhood being built in north Wichita Falls

Latest News

AMC, Regal and Cinemark all say fully vaccinated customers are no longer required to wear a...
Major theater chains drop mask requirements for vaccinated moviegoers
FILE - In this Nov. 11, 1983, file photo, Utah Jazz center Mark Eaton , right, puts a hook shot...
Mark Eaton, shot-blocking king and Jazz legend, dies at 64
The former Kamloops Indian Residential School is seen on Tk'emlups te Secwépemc First Nation in...
More than 200 bodies found at Indigenous school in Canada
In a photo provided by Russ Boxer, Kevin Clark plays drums as Jess Bess & The Intentions...
Group: Spot where car hit ‘School of Rock’ actor is unsafe