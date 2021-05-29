City Guide
Memorial Day ceremony to be held at the Wichita County Cemetery

By Tanner Deleon and KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Memorial Day... a time to remember and honor the great men and women who have died serving our country.

That’s what will be happening across the country, including in Wichita Falls.

At 8 a.m. Monday morning there will be a remembrance ceremony at the Wichita County Cemetery; it’s put together by the Disabled American Veterans.

Their commander said the community of Wichita Falls has always been involved, making sure war vets are not forgotten. Nonetheless, it is an emotional day for those who have lost loved ones in combat.

“It is emotional, we had friends during the Vietnam era, the Vietnam War that we lost,” Joel Jimenez, commander of the DAV in Wichita Falls. “It is a special day for us to go and do something for our men and woman who gave the ultimate sacrifice.”

Again, the ceremony will take place Monday morning at 8 a.m. with special appearances and guest speakers, including the Wichita Falls JROTC.

