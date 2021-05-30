Bowie Tx host ' We Are Bowie Stronger Fest’ one year after devastating tornado

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It’s been one year since Bowie experienced the wrath of an F-1 tornado that devastated main street downtown and the south side of the city. However with The ‘We Are Bowie Stronger Fest’ they are putting that dark day, May 22nd 2020 behind them.

“We are Bowie strong and it really does describe our community. When we were looking for something to label our festival this year it just came to us that we’re stronger today than we were then,” said Gaylynn Burris Governor of Bowie Tx.

During the event at least 200 residents gathered on Smyth street in downtown Bowie to enjoy food, support their local businesses and the company of neighbors.

‘I think it’s wonderful and I think we should do it every year. I just love it that’s the reason we live in a small town because of community everybody knows everybody, everybody helps everybody, its the way the world should be,” said Dusty and John Buchanan residents of Bowie Tx.

However exactly one year ago smiling faces were replaced with looks of determination and hard work. To help get a city loved so much back on its feet after being hit by a devastating tornado.

“All I could do was cry because there were buildings destroyed, businesses and people product out in the street,” said Dusty Buchanan

