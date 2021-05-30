Heavy rain expected on Memorial Day

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Rain showers and thunderstorms are to be expected throughout the day on Memorial Day. Rain begins moving in late Sunday night into Monday morning. Heavy rain and a few thunderstorms are expected, some areas will be at risk of flooding as the continuous rain looks to bring in a few inches of rain. By the afternoon rain chances being to taper off. Tuesday an isolated shower or two is possible but most places look to remain dry. Over the next few days, we will continue to see highs in the upper 70′s and lows in the mid 60′s.

