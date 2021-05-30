City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Small plane crashes into Tennessee lake; 7 believed dead

The Federal Aviation Administration says the Cessna C501 jet crashed into Percy Priest Lake...
The Federal Aviation Administration says the Cessna C501 jet crashed into Percy Priest Lake near Smyrna after taking off from a nearby airport Saturday morning.(Source: WSMV via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SMYRNA, Tenn. (AP) - Authorities say they have stopped looking for survivors hours after a small plane carrying seven people crashed into a Tennessee lake.

Rutherford County Fire Rescue Capt. Joshua Sanders said late Saturday that crews had “transitioned from a rescue effort to that of a recovery effort.”

Officials released the names of those killed in a news release late Saturday: Brandon Hannah, Gwen S. Lara, William J. Lara, David L. Martin, Jennifer J. Martin, Jessica Walters and Jonathan Walters. All were from Brentwood, Tennessee.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the Cessna C501 jet crashed into Percy Priest Lake near Smyrna after taking off from a nearby airport Saturday morning.

The National Transportation Safety Board is also investigating.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

P-EBT (WVDHHR)
Second round of P-EBT approved for Texas kids
WFPD SWAT team executes “high risk” narcotics search warrant
One arrested after WFPD executes “high risk” search warrant
New Neighborhood in North Wichita Falls
New neighborhood being built in north Wichita Falls
Sears Homestore grand opening happening Friday
Sears Homestore grand opening happening Friday
WFPD SWAT team executes “high risk” narcotics search warrant
WFPD SWAT team executes “high risk” narcotics search warrant

Latest News

Residents are hoping to put the dark day behind them with 'We Are Bowie Stronger Fest'
Bowie Tx host ' We Are Bowie Stronger Fest’ one year after devastating tornado
It was a great time for networking and learning about the center that serves such an important...
YOC host ‘Big Hat Brunch Benefit’ to raise funds for renovations
Tripoli rocket launch
Tripoli rocket launch blasts off for 25th year
Grammy winner B.J. Thomas died Saturday of complications from stage four lung cancer, his...
‘Hooked on a Feeling’ singer B.J. Thomas dies at 78