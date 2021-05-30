City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Tripoli rocket launch blasts off for 25th year

Published: May. 29, 2021 at 7:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEYMOUR, Texas (KAUZ) -Tripoli North Texas launched their largest event in 25 years. For the first time in history they were able to bring all of the clubs together and named this new event the Texas Shootout.

The three day event is taking place in Seymour, Texas and is open to the public. They will have all different types, sizes and designs of rockets with some being in competition and others just for show.

There are three different levels of rockets and you have to pass certain guidelines to be promoted to the next level. Each level is based of the size and height reached by your rocket.

“We have different launching pads spread out so we can launch everything from the smallest to the largest all in a day’s event,” Rey Shepard President of Tripoli North Texas said.

UH made an appearance by sending their team up to demonstrate their model rocket as they compete with other schools year-round. There are three different levels of rockets and you have to pass certain guidelines to be promoted to the next level.

“We are in the 10,000 feet competition and hope to hit it,” Jean Paul Fuentes project manager for UH aerospace organization. “Last launch we did in March it hit 9,679 feet in the air and we hope it just does that again.”

For information on directions click here.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

P-EBT (WVDHHR)
Second round of P-EBT approved for Texas kids
WFPD SWAT team executes “high risk” narcotics search warrant
One arrested after WFPD executes “high risk” search warrant
Sears Homestore grand opening happening Friday
Sears Homestore grand opening happening Friday
WFPD SWAT team executes “high risk” narcotics search warrant
WFPD SWAT team executes “high risk” narcotics search warrant
New Neighborhood in North Wichita Falls
New neighborhood being built in north Wichita Falls

Latest News

Residents are hoping to put the dark day behind them with 'We Are Bowie Stronger Fest'
Bowie Tx host ' We Are Bowie Stronger Fest’ one year after devastating tornado
It was a great time for networking and learning about the center that serves such an important...
YOC host ‘Big Hat Brunch Benefit’ to raise funds for renovations
Some residents in Nocona are lending their time money and energy to create something very...
Nocona residents create special “Gathering Place”
3,000 flags to be placed on fallen soldiers’ graves for Memorial Day
3,000 flags to be placed on fallen soldiers’ graves for Memorial Day