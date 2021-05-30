Tripoli rocket launch blasts off for 25th year

SEYMOUR, Texas (KAUZ) -Tripoli North Texas launched their largest event in 25 years. For the first time in history they were able to bring all of the clubs together and named this new event the Texas Shootout.

The three day event is taking place in Seymour, Texas and is open to the public. They will have all different types, sizes and designs of rockets with some being in competition and others just for show.

There are three different levels of rockets and you have to pass certain guidelines to be promoted to the next level. Each level is based of the size and height reached by your rocket.

“We have different launching pads spread out so we can launch everything from the smallest to the largest all in a day’s event,” Rey Shepard President of Tripoli North Texas said.

UH made an appearance by sending their team up to demonstrate their model rocket as they compete with other schools year-round.

“We are in the 10,000 feet competition and hope to hit it,” Jean Paul Fuentes project manager for UH aerospace organization. “Last launch we did in March it hit 9,679 feet in the air and we hope it just does that again.”

