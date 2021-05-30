YOC host ‘Big Hat Brunch Benefit’ to raise funds for renovations

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Youth Opportunity Center had a morning of networking and learning about the center, that has served such an important purpose in the community.

The YOC has been a staple in the Wichita Falls community for almost 30 years. They have programs that teach art, sports and how to turn passions into careers. However it’s not just for kids on the East side, it’s for for entire families.

“I have to thank the Youth Opportunities Center for giving me the opportunity to mentor these girls. They really are my everything,” said Miss Milan Program Director of Youth Opportunities Center.

During The ‘Big Hat Brunch Benefit ’those that attended mingled, donated and had brunch in the lobby of Big Blue. As they sat in their seats listening to speakers and learning about the need of something bigger than all of us.

“There so much work and so much money that needs to be raised. Honestly this is just a drop in the bucket for what we’re doing but it’s so appreciated. We love that the ladies are enjoying themselves and came out in their beautiful hats,” said Madeline Chappell Executive Director of Youth Opportunities Center.

“We had an overflow of what we expected from the community. I think that’s a testament to what the YOC has done and the work that they will continue to do,” said Milan.

The event raised $5,000 to go towards completing the $100,000 renovation at the YOC. The staff is hoping these funds will help get the building where it needs to be.

“We actually have six air conditioning units but three of them we absolutely have to replace. Then there’s the roof, so it’s a lot of money,” said Chappell.

Getting the YOC community center back to it’s former glory has been a labor of love for the last few years.

“We’ve already started renovations on the inside and we’ve already started painting,” said Chappell.

“We want them to know this is your opportunity to do whatever you want and the sky is the limit,” said Rennee Williams Board Member of Youth Opportunities Center.

“Now that we have new eyes on what we’re doing it’s only up from here,” said Milan.

Madeline Chappell says she has a plan for the official grand re-opening date of January 15th. She hopes everything will be completed and the YOC can finally get back to having their programs and events at full capacity.

To find out more information on The Youth Opportunities Center visit their website.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.