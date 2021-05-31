Rainfall tapers off overnight

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - After a fairly wet Memorial Day, thunderstorms are finally moving off the southeast. By late this evening, most of Texoma will be dry. Isolated showers will be possible on Tuesday. Tuesday, we only have a small 10% chance of rain. Tuesday, we will have a high of 74 with morning clouds and afternoon sun. Wednesday, we will warm up back into the 80s. We will have a high of 80 with partly cloudy skies. We do have another chance of seeing showers and thunderstorms once again.

