Widespread showers and thunderstorms for Memorial Day

By Garrett James
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 5:25 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Monday, we are going to see a lot of rain. We are going to potentially see an additional 0.5″ to 3″ of rain throughout the day. Heavy downpours and thunderstorms will continue throughout the day. Rain will keep us cool today. We will only have a high of 75 with a 100% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Thunderstorm chances will continue into the night hours. We will see a low of 61. Isolated shower and storm chances will be possible on Tuesday. Tuesday, we only have a small 20% chance of rain. Tuesday, we will have a high of 74 with morning clouds and afternoon sun. Wednesday, we will warm up back into the 80s. We will have a high of 80 with partly cloudy skies. We do have another chance of seeing showers and thunderstorms once again.

