100 years since the Tulsa Race Massacre

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Tulsa Race Massacre marked 100 years since a white mob entered Black Tulsa, Greenwood, and killed hundreds of African-Americans and destroyed what was once known as Black Wall Street. The tragic murders and killings destroyed a community and striped the Black residents of Tulsa from their lifestyle and left the town in fear.

Black Wall Street never fully recovered. Pastor Vanzelen G. Brown of Greater Union Baptist Church in Tulsa, Oklahoma said the massacre still hurts a lot of Tulsans.

“What hurts the most for a lot of them is how educators and the city government has tried to cover it up or re-write history or revise history and hide the truth,” said Brown.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.