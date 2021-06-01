A pop-up shower or two cannot be ruled out today

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Tuesday, I finally have some good news. It looks as if most of us will stay dry today. While we will have isolated pop-up showers, we will have a 10% chance of showers. The high for today will be 76 with morning clouds. Then overnight tonight, we will have partly cloudy skies and a low of 58. Wednesday morning, storm chances return. We will see storms in our western counties moving to the south. These storms could be strong. They will be gone by the evening hours. Thursday, shower and storm chances will continue. We will also start warming up a little as well. We will have a high of 81 with partly cloudy skies. Another 20% chance for showers and storms exists on Thursday.

