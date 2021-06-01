City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

All newborns in Texas tested for spinal muscular atrophy beginning Tuesday

The Texas Newborn Screening Laboratory tests nearly 800,000 heel stick blood samples annually...
The Texas Newborn Screening Laboratory tests nearly 800,000 heel stick blood samples annually from about 400,000 newborns. (File)
By Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 2:56 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) – All newborns in Texas will be screened starting Tuesday for spinal muscular atrophy, or SMA, a condition that affects about 1 in every 10,000 babies, the Texas Department of State Health Services said.

“Screening all Texas babies for spinal muscular atrophy will help identify more than 40 cases a year,” said DSHS Commissioner John Hellerstedt, MD.

“Early detection will enable people with SMA to get life changing treatment before symptoms develop.”

The new screening can detect about 95% of spinal muscular atrophy cases before symptoms appear, state health officials said.

The inherited condition affects cells in the spinal cord that signal muscles to work and over time muscles weaken and such activities as crawling, walking, sitting up and controlling head movements become more difficult.

Severe cases can affect the muscles involved in breathing and swallowing and can lead to death.

No cure exists for SMA, but there are treatments approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration that are effective if the condition is diagnosed early, health officials said.

The Texas Newborn Screening Laboratory tests nearly 800,000 heel stick blood samples annually from about 400,000 newborns one to days after birth and again two weeks later for 55 disorders or medical conditions.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

P-EBT (WVDHHR)
Second round of P-EBT approved for Texas kids
.
Crime Stoppers looking for thieves who hit Wichita Falls business
Officers said the suspect gave them a fake ID before running from them, and at one point,...
Details released in Comanche Nation Casino shooting
This is a project that will bring in eight million dollars in annual payroll
WF City council gives Clayton Homes the green light
Sidewalk is designed to support Amazon devices, like Ring doorbells, Echos and security...
Amazon to crowdsource a portion of your internet unless you opt out

Latest News

While you've been able to shop and head out without your mask for a few weeks now... if you're...
Masks still required in courtrooms for now
The Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.
Comanche Red River Casino hosting vaccine drive for 12 and up
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
23 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County
millions of people have been vaccinated already but for some there are still some serious side...
WF health experts weigh in on possible COVID-19 vaccines heart issues
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
24 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County