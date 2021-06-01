Crime Stoppers looking for thieves who hit Wichita Falls business

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help to find who stole from a local business.

Authorities say in the early morning hours of April 28th, people broke into the Texas Tire on Kemp Boulevard and took off with several hand tools, tires, racing wheels and a welder.

If you have any information on the crime, you are asked to call 940-322-9888.

You could earn up to $1,000 if your tip leads to an arrest.

