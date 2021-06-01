City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Crime Stoppers looking for thieves who hit Wichita Falls business

.
.(kauz)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help to find who stole from a local business.

Authorities say in the early morning hours of April 28th, people broke into the Texas Tire on Kemp Boulevard and took off with several hand tools, tires, racing wheels and a welder.

If you have any information on the crime, you are asked to call 940-322-9888.

You could earn up to $1,000 if your tip leads to an arrest.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

P-EBT (WVDHHR)
Second round of P-EBT approved for Texas kids
New Neighborhood in North Wichita Falls
New neighborhood being built in north Wichita Falls
WFPD SWAT team executes “high risk” narcotics search warrant
One arrested after WFPD executes “high risk” search warrant
KSWO Weather - 08/08/20 with Jacob Dickey
Widespread showers and thunderstorms for Memorial Day
Heavy rain expected on Memorial Day
Heavy rain expected on Memorial Day

Latest News

The job fair week will be from June 21st through the 25th, with several virtual events planned.
Workforce Solutions to host job fair week in Wichita Falls
The first concert is “Storytelling with Toni Simmons,” set for 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 16th at...
Sounds of Speedway series to start June 16
A pop-up shower or two cannot be ruled out today
In a day shadowed in clouds, the community comes together saying what Memorial Day means to them.
Wichita Falls reflects on what Memorial Day means to them