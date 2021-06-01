Deadline to register for Wichita Falls Junior Police Academy coming up

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The deadline to register to take part in the June session of the Wichita Falls Junior Police Academy is coming up.

The deadline is Friday, June 4th.

The academy offers young people in the area a chance to learn more about local law enforcement. They’ll meet members of the Wichita Falls Police Special Operations Unit, 911 operators, crime scene investigators, patrol and the K-9 and motorcycle units.

It’s free to attend.

The academy takes place June 21st through the 25th. Monday through Thursday it will be from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday it will be from 8:30 to 11 a.m. with a graduation ceremony taking place at the end of the day.

For more information, you can call Officer Danette Sheehan at 940-720-2181 or email at danette.sheehan@wfpd.net or reach Officer Masterson at (940) 720-2180 or email at brian.masterson@wfpd.net.

