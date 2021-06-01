City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Deadline to register for Wichita Falls Junior Police Academy coming up

.
.(kauz)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The deadline to register to take part in the June session of the Wichita Falls Junior Police Academy is coming up.

The deadline is Friday, June 4th.

The academy offers young people in the area a chance to learn more about local law enforcement. They’ll meet members of the Wichita Falls Police Special Operations Unit, 911 operators, crime scene investigators, patrol and the K-9 and motorcycle units.

It’s free to attend.

The academy takes place June 21st through the 25th. Monday through Thursday it will be from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday it will be from 8:30 to 11 a.m. with a graduation ceremony taking place at the end of the day.

For more information, you can call Officer Danette Sheehan at 940-720-2181 or email at danette.sheehan@wfpd.net or reach Officer Masterson at (940) 720-2180 or email at brian.masterson@wfpd.net.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

P-EBT (WVDHHR)
Second round of P-EBT approved for Texas kids
New Neighborhood in North Wichita Falls
New neighborhood being built in north Wichita Falls
WFPD SWAT team executes “high risk” narcotics search warrant
One arrested after WFPD executes “high risk” search warrant
KSWO Weather - 08/08/20 with Jacob Dickey
Widespread showers and thunderstorms for Memorial Day
Heavy rain expected on Memorial Day
Heavy rain expected on Memorial Day

Latest News

Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced his picks for university Student Regents on Tuesday.
MSU Texas student to serve on the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board
Shaun and Jackie Hunter.
Two arrested, accused of stealing car parts in Cotton County
The job fair week will be from June 21st through the 25th, with several virtual events planned.
Workforce Solutions to host job fair week in Wichita Falls
.
Crime Stoppers looking for thieves who hit Wichita Falls business