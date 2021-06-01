City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Off-duty deputy killed suspect after Houston club shooting

Two people were left dead and two were injured in a Houston nightclub shooting early Monday.
Two people were left dead and two were injured in a Houston nightclub shooting early Monday.(Source: KPRC via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 8:56 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — Police say an off-duty deputy working security at a Houston nightclub was the one who fatally shot an armed suspect after gunfire at the club left one other person dead and wounded two more people.

Shots were fired at about 1:15 a.m. Monday, and police say one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second person was struck several times and is in critical condition while a third person was treated for a gunshot wound to the leg.

Authorities say an off-duty officer fatally shot “an armed suspect” after the shooting.

Police are still investigating whether anyone else fired shots, but police did confirm Monday that the “armed suspect” was among the two dead.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

P-EBT (WVDHHR)
Second round of P-EBT approved for Texas kids
New Neighborhood in North Wichita Falls
New neighborhood being built in north Wichita Falls
WFPD SWAT team executes “high risk” narcotics search warrant
One arrested after WFPD executes “high risk” search warrant
KSWO Weather - 08/08/20 with Jacob Dickey
Widespread showers and thunderstorms for Memorial Day
Heavy rain expected on Memorial Day
Heavy rain expected on Memorial Day

Latest News

Moderna is filing for a Biologics License Application with the FDA for its COVID-19 vaccine,...
Moderna files for full COVID-19 vaccine approval
Jenna Ramkhelawan, 12, receives the first dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine from LPN nurse...
The push to vaccinate preteens: What pediatricians and parents have to say
FILE - This image taken from file footage shows Steven Seagal in Moscow.
Steven Seagal joins Russian political party
A former Southwest Airlines pilot has been sentenced to a year of probation after pleading...
Former airline pilot gets probation for lewd acts in the cockpit during flight