Sounds of Speedway series to start June 16

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Arts Council of Wichita Falls’ 8th Sounds of Speedway Concert series is set to start soon.

The first concert is “Storytelling with Toni Simmons,” set for 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 16th at the Forum at 2120 Speedway in Wichita Falls.

Simmons is an award winning storyteller from Dallas.

There will also be a workshop for aspiring storytellers to take part in at the event.

Tickets cost $20 in advance or $25 at the door, though there are also workshop and performance bundles and student discounts available.

The series is put on by the Arts Council of Wichita Falls in collaboration with the Wichita Falls Museum of Art at MSU.

