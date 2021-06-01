City Guide
Two arrested, accused of stealing car parts in Cotton County

Shaun and Jackie Hunter.
Shaun and Jackie Hunter.(Cotton County Jail)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
COTTON COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Two men were arrested in Cotton County after being accused of stealing car parts.

Officials with the Cotton County Sheriff’s Department say they received a call that parts were being stolen off vehicles.

When law enforcement got there around 7:30 Monday night, they say Shaun and Jackie Hunter took off running.

One of them was quickly caught while deputies searched for the other.

The other of the two was spotted around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday off Highway 36 by a casino.

