Wichita Falls reflects on what Memorial Day means to them

Published: May. 31, 2021 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -On this day we remember the ones that have served our country and are not able to be here with us for it. It is a day where we give thanks and appreciate the ones that gave their life for us.

People gather and hold ceremonies for the ones that have been lost in battle. Due to the weather, most of those ceremonies were cancelled but it did not take away from the true meaning of Memorial Day.

The community of Wichita Falls is very active and involved with holiday’s like such as well as year-round. Residents of the community spoke about what this holiday means to them.

“It is an honor all year-round for me. It is not just one day,” Tom Danks said. “I appreciate our freedoms that they fought for and gave their lives for.”

We are able to do what we do because of what the guys and girls have done for our country,” Donna Holman said. “I really appreciate what those people did for us so that we can have the freedoms that we have today.”

