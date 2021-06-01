Workforce Solutions to host job fair week in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Workforce Solutions of North Texas is hosting a job fair week in June.

It will be from June 21st through the 25th, with several virtual events planned.

Those will take place each day from 1 to 4 p.m., with Veterans Preference from 1 to 2 p.m.

Each day will have a different focus. Monday will be healthcare, Tuesday will be focused on manufacturing, Wednesday State of Texas and Criminal Justice, Thursday retail and hospitality and on Friday, other various industries will be represented.

People can register for the event online at https://portal.premiervirtual.com/event/register-company/8269-fair-week.

