City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

City View powerlifter signs NLI for UTSA

By Emily Bjorklund
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 7:18 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - City View ISD’s Chris Graham signed with the University of Texas at San Antonio for powerlifting.

“I’ve been waiting for this moment I guess four years ago whenever I was a freshman,” Graham said, “I didn’t know that, being a freshman, that this is where I would end up and this is way better than I could’ve imagined, honestly.”

Graham holds every powerlifting record City View has in the 148 pound class.

He said he has left a legacy at City View and hopes that he’s shown his teammates that hard work pays off and that records are meant to be broken.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

P-EBT (WVDHHR)
Second round of P-EBT approved for Texas kids
.
Crime Stoppers looking for thieves who hit Wichita Falls business
New Neighborhood in North Wichita Falls
New neighborhood being built in north Wichita Falls
WFPD SWAT team executes “high risk” narcotics search warrant
One arrested after WFPD executes “high risk” search warrant
KSWO Weather - 08/08/20 with Jacob Dickey
Widespread showers and thunderstorms for Memorial Day

Latest News

He spent his entire life on the Wichita Falls High School basketball court, first as a player...
Joe Golding retires from Old High after 31 years
Wednesday was just about keeping Casyn Little’s muscles warmed up before she leaves her...
BHS Powerlifter headed to USA Powerlifting championship
Score updates and match-ups from 2021 UIL state softball playoffs in 2A, 3A and 4A:
SOFTBALL RECAP: Texoma match-up set for 3A regional finals, Iowa Park remains at one loss
After finishing the regular season in New Mexico against the Ice Wolves the Wichita Falls...
WF Warriors reflect on inaugural season ahead of playoffs