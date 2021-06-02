City View powerlifter signs NLI for UTSA
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 7:18 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - City View ISD’s Chris Graham signed with the University of Texas at San Antonio for powerlifting.
“I’ve been waiting for this moment I guess four years ago whenever I was a freshman,” Graham said, “I didn’t know that, being a freshman, that this is where I would end up and this is way better than I could’ve imagined, honestly.”
Graham holds every powerlifting record City View has in the 148 pound class.
He said he has left a legacy at City View and hopes that he’s shown his teammates that hard work pays off and that records are meant to be broken.
