Comanche Red River Casino hosting vaccine drive for 12 and up

DEVOL, Okla. (KAUZ) - The Comanche Red River Hotel Casino is set to host a Covid-19 vaccine clinic for people as young as 12.

It’s set for 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, June 10th in the Warrior Room of the hotel.

The Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.

The Pfizer vaccine is available to people as young as 12 years old while the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is for those 18 and older. Those younger than 18 wishing to get vaccinated will have to have their parent or guardian present.

