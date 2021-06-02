City Guide
Comanche Red River Casino hosting vaccine drive for 12 and up

The Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.
The Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.(Comanche Red River Hotel Casino)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DEVOL, Okla. (KAUZ) - The Comanche Red River Hotel Casino is set to host a Covid-19 vaccine clinic for people as young as 12.

It’s set for 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, June 10th in the Warrior Room of the hotel.

The Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.

The Pfizer vaccine is available to people as young as 12 years old while the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is for those 18 and older. Those younger than 18 wishing to get vaccinated will have to have their parent or guardian present.

