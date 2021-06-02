City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Elephant herd roams across China, trashes countryside

By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – In China, a group of elephants is causing a stir as they move ever closer toward a densely populated city.

The 15 pachyderms have been on a 300-mile journey since straying from their natural habitat.

No one is quite sure why they’re on the move.

Although many are fascinated with the herd, their trek has not been without its headaches.

The animals have caused more than $1 million in damage along the way, including eating entire fields of corn and smashing barns.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

P-EBT (WVDHHR)
Second round of P-EBT approved for Texas kids
.
Crime Stoppers looking for thieves who hit Wichita Falls business
Sidewalk is designed to support Amazon devices, like Ring doorbells, Echos and security...
Amazon to crowdsource a portion of your internet unless you opt out
Officers said the suspect gave them a fake ID before running from them, and at one point,...
Details released in Comanche Nation Casino shooting
The death of a Fort Sill soldier is under investigation, according to officials on post.
Fort Sill soldier found dead

Latest News

In this April 23, 2021, file photo, California Attorney General Rob Bonta speaks in Sacramento,...
California urges EPA to let state set car-emissions standard
.
WF Area Food Bank Mobile Pantry scheduled throughout June
John Velazquez riding Medina Spirit leads Florent Geroux on Mandaloun, Flavien Prat riding Hot...
Medina Spirit drug test confirmed; Baffert suspended 2 years
FILE - This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota...
State seeks 30 years for Chauvin; defense wants time served