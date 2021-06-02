City Guide
FBI agent charged in off-duty shooting of man on subway

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — Court records show an FBI agent has been charged with attempted murder in the off-duty shooting of another man on a Metro subway train last year in a Maryland suburb of Washington, D.C.

Agent Eduardo Valdivia made his initial court appearance Tuesday afternoon in Montgomery County Circuit Court on charges including attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault and reckless endangerment.

Valdivia was released on personal recognizance. Prosecutors didn’t object.

Lawyer Robert Bonsib tells The Associated Press that his client has served the community for the past decade and was confronted on the morning of the shooting by a man who threatened his safety.

